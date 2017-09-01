Friday, September 1st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A Detroit woman, who was doing back-to-school shopping at a Walmart in Michigan, then pulled a gun during a fight over the last notebook.

According to police, “One girl was going to buy a notebook, there was one left, some pushing resulted and an argument ensued.”

The police said one mother pulled out a handgun on another.

Fortunately, she didn’t fire, and she did have a concealed carry license, but the police are still reviewing videos to decide what charges will be filed.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

David Alan Miles, 26, who caused over $3,000 in damages to a convenience store, because he didn’t want to pay for gas.

Miles left the store in Gainesville, FL without paying for the gas and tried to pump $10 worth of gas into his car.

When the pump wouldn’t dispense the gas he went back inside.

The clerk said the pump won’t work until he paid for the gas.

Miles flew into a fit of rage and began throwing merchandise and candy bars at the clerk.

He then shoved the lottery machine off the counter, breaking it and the glass on top of the counter, causing about $3,050 worth of damage.

Miles was dragged out of the store by his friends in an effort to stop him from breaking more items.

Miles was arrested for battery and criminal mischief and jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Which if you do the math is a tad more than the $10 for the gas.