Sikeston Law Enforcement’s Approval to apply for a Grant

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Captain Bill Mygatt gained the city council’s permission to procure a grant for digital data storage of the city’s 17 on-officer body cameras. Reports from the standard democrat say that the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant is an unmatched grant meaning that it will not require the city to contribute toward the grant’s purpose. Of the total amount to be received and apportioned between the Sikeston DPS and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the city’s share of the grant is $14,344. Mygatt says that these on-officer body cameras will protect both officers and suspect by providing downloadable video of citizen contacts and proving the officer’s actions.