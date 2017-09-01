Sikeston Man Takes Police on a Ride

A Sikeston man has been jailed on several felony charges. Officers responded to the 800 block of Ruth at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a brandishing of a weapon call. The caller said Raymond Mitchell showed a handgun and threatened to shoot at their home as he drove by. The complainant gave officers a description of the vehicle and direction of travel. Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sergeant John Broom tells KZIM KSIM that the Mitchell caused a police chase.

Mitchell was charged with possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, armed criminal action and misdemeanor assault 4th degree. His bond was set at $75,000 Cash or Surety.