Monday, October 30th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Andre Young, a 52-year-old convenience-store robber, who told the clerk, “We can do this the easy way, or the hard way” and then the clerk knocked him out cold.

Young walked into a gas station near Cincinnati, pretending to buy one can of beer.

While at the counter he pulled out a box cutter and said, “We can do this the easy way, or the hard way.”

As Young tried to hop the counter, the clerk started throwing punches and knocked him out cold.

Young was still out cold when police arrived to arrest him.

He showed up in court with a serious black eye.

Young is facing charges for armed robbery and assault.

It turns out he has five other robbery convictions, including one for holding up the same gas station back in 2005.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Eugene Thome, 40, who was arrested in Indiana after he tried to race another car that turned out to be an unmarked police cruiser.

Thome, who was driving a Dodge Charger, had reportedly hoped to entice another Dodge Charger into a race—but quickly learned he’d picked the wrong car.

The deputy in the unmarked Charger said the vehicle was following too closely, so he accelerated in an effort to put space between the two vehicles.

The suspect vehicle then moved to pass and quickly accelerated past the deputy, driving erratically.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and Thome pulled into a residents drive way and fled on foot.

After about a 100-yard chase, Thome gave up and was taken into custody without incident.

Why did he flee?

Thome had a felony warrant for a revoked license and was also found to be a habitual traffic felony violator.

Thome was also charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An absent-minded shopper at a Maine grocery store, who took somebody else’s cart with a sleeping baby inside, causing a lockdown and a police investigation.

Portland police say the shopper was mortified when he realized his mistake, but didn’t bother to alert anyone.

Instead, the shopper left the cart in another part of the store and retrieved his own cart.

Police determined the conduct didn’t warrant criminal charges.

BTW, the baby slept through the incident the whole time.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Terry Tubbs Jr., 27, a drug dealer in Florida, who complained that because of constant police harassment he “can’t sell (heroin) no more and can’t get no money because someone labeled him a snitch.”

Tubbs became irate with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s drug agents when they arrested him following a traffic stop.

Tubbs told detectives he was “tired” of law enforcement bothering him.

Because of this, he can’t sell his heroin “no more.”

Tubbs also complained that detectives had stolen money from him after they served a search warrant at his home a year ago.

After another search warrant of Tubb’s home, detectives found sealed bags of marijuana labeled “Gorila Glue,” “Cookie Dough” and “Sweet Tooth.”

Tubbs has a long arrest history in Palm Beach County and this time is being held on a $119,000 bond.