The Cape Girardeau Police and other emergency workers responded to a shooting on Saturday night. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that the shooting occurred on the 3000 block of Themis St. Police reports say the victim was shot in the arm through a window while inside of an apartment at about 10:00 pm. The Victim was taken to a hospital and police immediately secured the scene. It is believed that the perpetrator drives a black Chevy Silverado.