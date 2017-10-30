Student Arrested for Bringing Firearm into School

A Sikeston School District student was arrested Friday after it was discovered that they brought an unloaded handgun to school. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that The Sikeston School District posted a message on its Facebook Page for the parents and guardians of the students to read at 2:25 pm. The post said that a student was in custody for being in possession of an unloaded handgun and that the incident was left under the control of the school resource officer. There were no direct threats made to any students or staff.