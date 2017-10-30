Traffic Stop Leads to Much More

A Traffic Stop Lead to a meth trafficking arrest. Yesterday at about 1:07 A.M, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Honda for traffic violations on Luigs Lane. While making contact with the two occupants of the vehicle, deputies learned that the front seat passenger, 43 year old William Neihoff of Paducah, had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. While searching Neihoff deputies found an ounce of Crystal Methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, Drug Paraphernalia- buy/possess, Failure to appear warrant out of Lyon County and Failure to appear warrant out of McCracken County. The Driver was released with a warning.