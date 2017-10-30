Two Men Caught for the Reynolds County Triple Homicide

Two men have been charged with murder in connection to a deadly triple shooting in Reynolds County 44 year old Timothy Callahan of Potosi and 67 year old David young of Ironton were arrested in Hamilton Township Ohio on Saturday for the for the murder of James and Janet Nance. Officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department and the Warren County Tactical Response Unit conducted a warrant in Cozzadale, Ohio after receiving a tip about the wanted men. A follow-up warrant was executed in Deerfield Township where they were detained. Investigators from the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol immediately responded to Hamilton Township to interview Callahan and Young. Both men appear in court in Warren County Ohio Today.