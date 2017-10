The Cape Girardeau Police Department is conducting an investigation after an ambulance was hit by an SUV in last night in Cape Girardeau. the crash happened at the intersection of Independence and West End BLVD in Cape Girardeau at about around 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Schmidt says there were at least five people injured. The Alexander County, ambulance was on a non-emergency run and was not using its lights or sirens.