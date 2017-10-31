Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Humphrey Olivo, 36, who let officers into his apartment despite the fact that there were 97 pounds of marijuana and nearly $1 million in cash in plain sight.

When police showed up at the apartment looking for another man, Olivio still let them inside.

Police officers discovered a large supply of cannabis and money.

While police arrested the resident and his wife, Yazmin Olivo, 30, they gathered up the 97 pounds of pot and $931,000 in cash.

A third person in the apartment was also cited.

Here’s the kicker, it’s unclear if the Olivos knew the person that police were originally looking for.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Julie Ann Upright, 54, who was arrested after she stole concrete pavers from a home in Florida, but plans to sue the owner because she hurt her back while stealing them.

Police say Upright was arrested after an officer found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle.

The pavers were part of a landscaping job a homeowner was starting.

Upright said she thought they were trash.

Deputies said she then threatened to sue the owner because she had hurt her back on his property while loading the blocks into her vehicle.

She was cited for theft.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jeremy Van Ert, 38, who got locked in a store’s beer cooler, so he did what came natural.

He started drinking.

Employees didn’t know that he was in there until he ran out without paying.

Van Ert had no idea the store’s cooler has a lock that automatically triggers at midnight, and he got trapped in there until around six the next morning.

So he decided to make the most of a bad situation by drinking some of the inventory.

Employees say when they opened the door he came running out and left without paying for an 18-ounce bottle of beer and three cans of a “malt beverage.”

Employees called police, who caught Van Ert.

What’s odd is that the cooler has a glass door and if the man had knocked, employees would have heard him and let him out.

He was cited for retail theft and damages to product for falling over a stack of 30-can beer packs, breaking three of the cases open.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Hugo Mendoza, who didn’t understand why people were concerned about the costume he wore to a Nebraska mall’s kids Halloween event, just because he wore all black with a scary mask, duffle bag, and realistic gun.

Mendoza said he went to the mall’s event with his two daughters and girlfriend, dressed in a costume inspired by a movie called “The Town.”

However, people feared there was going to be a shooting incident.

Several parents who left the mall posted photos that went viral.

In his defense Mendoza said, “People dressed up as nuns. They rob a bank and a stadium.”

However, many online call his costume insensitive in light of recent shootings.

The spokesperson said security did get involved on Friday night, but she believed Mendoza had already left at that point.

No charges were filed.