Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

A woman is wanted for drug charges and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help finding her. Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for 26 year old Chelsea Emery for trafficking in Methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. She has ties to McCracken and Livingston Counties. If you have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Emery you are asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department or Crime stoppers at 270-443-TELL. Additionally, those with information leading to the arrest of Emery may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.