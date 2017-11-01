Additional Charges for a Man Accused of a Triple Shooting

One of the men accused in the double murder and triple shooting in Reynolds County, is also looking at charges of exploitation of the elderly in gasconade and St. Francois Counties. Court Documents say that there are claims that David Young would knock on doors and make offers to do freelance work around the home, he would then attempt to extort them of thousands of dollars and not do any of the work. He is scheduled to be back in St. Francios County Court for the exploitation charge on November 9 for an arraignment, however pending extradition Young is expected back in Gasconade County before he heads back to St. Francois and Reynolds Counties.