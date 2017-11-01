A Cape Girardeau man faces child-endangerment charges after being accused of leaving two small children alone in a car. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that 22 year old Laron Ross was driving West on Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau with his girlfriend on Sept. 4 when he began driving imprudently. His girlfriend said that he was speeding, running stop signs and threatened to beat her whenever they got home. When she jumped out of the vehicle and ran away he also exited and began chasing her leaving the doors open and leaving the victim’s 3 year old and 5 year old children in the vehicle. When officers arrived, Ross and the victim were about 50 yards from the vehicle and Ross fled on foot from the officers and is at large. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and has a bond set at 2,500 cash with the condition he have no contact with the victim or her children and stay 1,000 feet from their residence and place of employment.