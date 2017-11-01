The Isle Casino’s 5th anniversary

On Monday the Isle Casino celebrated its first birthday with a 7 foot tall Birthday Cake. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that the casino’s Vice President and General Manager Lyle Randolph said they have more than just 5 years of operation to celebrate. The Missouri Gaming Commission has figures showing the casino saw more than 1.8 million visitors during the most recent fiscal year. Additionally, the Casino’s Revenue leaped from $45.7 million in its first year to $65.8 million this past year. Mayor Harry Rediger says the casino has helped the city by bring more visitors to the city and its funds allowed it to complete projects that otherwise might not have happened. To celebrate the anniversary, the casino held a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. on Monday at the casino, and had a party on Saturday using the same band that played on their opening day Dr. Zhivegas.