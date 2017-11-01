The Success of Drug Take Back Day

Thanks to your participation on Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was proud to turn over 277.3 pounds of unused or expired medicines to the DEA. This success was a result of everybody’s participation in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday and the collection from the department’s lobby drop-box (from April to October). If you missed Drug Take Back Day you can still take your expired medications to the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s drop box in their lobby which is available 24/7 just remember that no liquids or sharps can be accepted.