Wednesday, November 1st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Maico Rosado Jr., 21, who ended up with a prison sentence all because he stole one dollar and a houseplant he thought was marijuana during a series of break-ins.

Rosado broke into a bar in Allentown, PA, and was confronted by the manager.

Rosado pointed a gun at him and made off with their keepsake dollar.

Next, Rosado broke into someone’s home and stole a house plant that he thought was marijuana.

Officers say he then threatened a woman with his gun before taking her purse.

He was arrested shortly afterward.

He has since been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Felipe Mondragon, 52, who was arrested for sexual abuse after he was caught grinding against a woman on the subway, who happened to be a cop.

Mondragon took the opportunity on a crowded New York City subway to press up against the woman and began rubbing his groin against her in a lurid manner.

The woman, just so happened to be an undercover cop looking for this sort of activity on the subway train.

The woman, her partner and a sergeant, all part of a plainclothes operation, arrested Mondragon immediately and charged him with forcible touching and sex abuse.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Sean Barber, 43, who got dressed up then coked up, and ended up breaking in and falling asleep in someone’s home while dressed up as a clown.

A Vermont teenager called 911 to report that an intruder dressed as a clown was snoozing in his residence.

When they arrived they found Barber intoxicated and sleeping in an upstairs bedroom inside the occupied residence.

Barber had cocaine on him when arrested.

The would-be clown was cited for unlawful trespass and cocaine possession.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

The Virginia Lottery, who are under fire after technical difficulties caused them to accidentally sell at least 180 tickets that had no chance of winning.

The lottery had unspecified technical issues as it upgraded its gaming system last week.

Some tickets for the drawing yesterday, Tues, Oct. 31 were produced according to the previous rules of the game.

It’s believed as many as 180 tickets were sold during the technical issue.

Those effected bought a Mega Millions ticket in Virginia between 10:45 and 11:51 p.m. on Fri, Oct. 27.

Lottery officials said to get a refund or replacement ticket for the jackpot to call 804-692-7778 before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 31.