An Eastern Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor/ 35-year-old Jesse Hubler of Farmington is accused of killing 41-year-old Samuel Schulze. Charges were filed Wednesday. A probable cause statement says Hubler fired seven shots through the front door of Schulze’s home just before 4 a.m. Oct. 27. Schulze was standing behind the door and died of a single gunshot to the chest. Police have not released a motive.