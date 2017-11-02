Spaghetti Day is coming to the Arena Building in Cape Thursday, November 9th from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. You can fill up on Spaghetti or Mostaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink, and dessert! Dine in or carry out. It’s just $8 for adults (13 and up), $5 for children (ages 5 through 12), and kids 4 and under get to eat for FREE. Don’t forget entertainment will be provided during the dinner hours.

Proceeds will benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for various improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department facilities and programs.

