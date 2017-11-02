The Success of This Year’s Youth Harvest

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 17,222 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2017 deer hunting season, which ran Oct. 28-29. Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson Lucas Bond tells KZIM KSIM that this there were a lot more deer harvested this year than last year

The top counties for the early youth portion were Osage with 380, Howell with 377, and Franklin with 354 deer checked.

