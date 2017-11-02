Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Mother of the Year candidate, Amber Schmunk, 28, who was arrested for trying to transport a kid’s swimming pool on top of the minivan with her child inside the pool.

Officers were dispatched for reports of a child riding on top of a minivan, holding down a plastic pool.

Schmunk eventually pulled over and took her nine-year-old son off the roof, folded the pool and put it inside the van.

She then pulled into her sister’s driveway.

In her defense Schmunk believed it was OK, “as her father let her do things like that when she was that age.”

Police say she told them there wasn’t enough room inside the minivan for the pool she had picked up.

She added, “She had no way to strap it down so she had her (son) climb on the roof to hold it down while she drove.”

However, Schmunk did strap the boy down inside the pool.

Schmunk was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety — a felony and faces 10 years behind bars.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Rebecca Farruggia, who runs an addiction center in Tennessee, was busted for public drunkenness.

Farruggia attacked a security guard and two officers an event.

Police say they restrained her and took her in to custody, but she continued to kick and swing at them, all the way to the police station.

She is the founder of Hearts for Hope and Healing, an opioid and heroin addiction treatment group inspired by her daughter’s struggles.

Farruggia is still in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An unidentified 48-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, whose mile high club adventure ended with them getting arrested by police.

A two, who’d apparently never met before, were arrested after she was caught giving him oral gratification on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit.

It’s doubtful the couple would be cited for more than just lewd and lascivious behavior.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Danny Limongelli, 51, who broke into a Florida restaurant, stole the dollar bills patrons signed and stapled to its walls and tried using them at a Publix.

The restaurant manager arrived to work and found damage to the door and frame, as well as about $150 missing dollar bills that patrons signed and used to decorated the place.

Police alerted several local businesses and within hours they received a called from a local Publix that Limongelli was inside the store and trying to pass the dollar bills.

Deputies found him with several signed dollar bills in his pockets still.

He was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied structure and is being held on $1,500 bond.