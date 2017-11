The Cape Girardeau police department would like you help finding wanted felon. 25 year old Odell Thompson, is wanted on a felony warrant of robbery, armed criminal action, and burglary. His bond has been set at $100,000. He is known to have numerous addresses in Sikeston and Chaffee. If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621 or the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313.