ATV Accident Results in Fatality

A man was killed in an ATV accident in Reynolds County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the accident occurred yesterday (Nov 3rd) on private property 4 miles north of bunker when the driver, 36 year old Justin Prendergast was traveling in a stream and tried to make a left turn causing the vehicle to overturn and land on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Tom Stout at 5:37 pm. This is Troop G’s 23rd Fatality for the year of 2017.