Friday, November 3rd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified 29-year-old man in Germany, who failed in his attempt to open a beer bottle with a pepper spray canister.

The man was ready to watch a movie with friends in Germany and didn’t have a bottle opener for his beer.

So he used what he thought was the next best thing… a canister of pepper spray.

He tried, but instead of opening his beer, the man broke his pepper spray container and some 200 people had to quickly leave the theater in tears.

The cinema’s manager said it was chaos.

He called police, opened windows and doors and even offered beverages to moviegoers.

He says the movie was restarted after 30 minutes.

No word on if the man is facing any charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Daren Young, who violated his ex-girlfriend’s protection order by texting her 144 nasty messages and ends up getting sentenced to write 144 nice things about her.

Judge Rhonda Loo ordered Young to write 144 compliments about his ex-girlfriend, in response to the 144 “nasty” text messages and calls that he is accused of sending her.

The judge also demanded that Young not be allowed to repeat words or compliments.

Young received time served for spending 157 days in jail before sentencing.

He was sentenced to the compliments, two years of probation, $2,400 in fines and 200 hours of community service.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Terry Wayne Brothers, 52, who was arrested for flashing people at a Lowe’s in Florida, claiming he was Jesus Christ.

When police arrived they found Brothers in his underwear outside Lowe’s.

They asked what he was doing and he would only say, “I am Jesus Christ.”

911 dispatchers say they received a call that the man was completely naked for about 20 minutes, shaking his private parts at passing cars, before he put his underwear on.

Brothers faces misdemeanor charges of exposure of sexual organs.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Honore Ryan, 59, who tried to get out of her DUI arrest by tap dancing for the officer.

Ryan told police she drank a bottle of wine and then failed a series of sobriety tests.

However, she did asked officers if they wanted her to tap dance.

Ryan also attempted to hand the officer a BMW brochure in place of her registration before offering him a donation and offering to give him her Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Ryan was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence.