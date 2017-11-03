Paducah Woman Faces Drug Charges for the 2nd Time

A Paducah woman was arrested in a home on drug charges. On Wednesday at about 11:55 P.M., Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a residence in the 5800 block of Cairo Road due to a disturbance between a male and female. Upon arrival, they contacted 55 year old Aleshia West. During a consent search of the residence, a straw containing a white substance and consistent with illegal narcotics use was found in the master bedroom. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) – 2nd Offense Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Notify DOT of Address Change.