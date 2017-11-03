St. Jude New Year’s Eve Benefit

Join KZIM KSIM as we celebrate another year of life, another year of health, and another year of miracles with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on New Year’s Eve.This year’s event will be at the Plaza by Rays in Cape. Doors open at 5:00pm and Dinner begins at 6:30pm with a catered meal from Rays, and all drinks are included. There will also be a live auction and multiple raffles

Tickets: $60 per person or $600 to reserve a table that seats up to 10 people. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude in their continued mission to eliminate childhood cancer.

For more information about the event or if you would like to sponsor the event contact:

Karley McDaniel

573-335-8291

karley@riverradio.net

