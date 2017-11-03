Two Men Found in a Parked Vehicle Face Multiple Drug Charges

Two men are facing multiple drug charges. Yesterday at about 3 am a Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling in Wingo when he stopped to check on a parked car at a dollar store. While talking to the occupants in the vehicle, the deputy saw several illegal items. While searching the vehicle he found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic beverage containers, a handgun and several methamphetamine precursors. The driver, 23 year old Jere Harrison of Kenton TN. was charged with DUI 1st offense, operating on a suspended license and unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor 1st offense. The passenger 20 year old Brandon Yeager or Union City TN was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then released. Further charges are pending as Harrison said that the handgun that was recovered was probably stolen. It’s currently unknown if the handgun is stolen and where it was stolen from.