Bad Roads Cause Multivehicle Accident.

Due to yesterday’ rainy weather and bad road conditions, there was a multi vehicle crash on the intersection of Williams Street and West End BLVD at about 4:00 pm. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sergeant Rick Schmidt says that a truck was driving east on Williams St. when it lost control and hit another car traveling west. Additionally the Vehicle hit a Cape Girardeau Police car forcing it in to the yard of a home. The airbags deployed and no one was injured. The police blame the bad road conditions for the multivehicle accident and are reminding everyone to drive carefully.