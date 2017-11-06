Monday, November 6th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified man in London, who spent three days camped outside an Apple store for the new iPhone X, ended up going home empty-handed because he “overspent in the casino.”

The man had camped out for three days to be first in line for Apple’s latest phone.

The store gave customers waiting outside to get the new phone wristbands, which allowed them an hour away from the line. However during that hour, the man reportedly spent all of the money he had ready to buy the iPhone at a nearby casino.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

An embarrassed man, known only by the Twitter handle @brohsen, who wore a shirt that he though said “I Love You” in Punjabi, but learned it actually means “sister f____er.”

The man had believed that his favorite t-shirt, which had the word “bhenchod” on it, was a loving gift from his former girlfriend.

However, after bumping into a man of Asian heritage while in Las Vegas, he was swiftly brought down to earth, as he was informed the word means “sister f___er.”

The man had received the gift from his ex and she said it meant “I Love You.”

The tweet soon went viral and some responded by making Game of Thrones jokes about the incestuous relationships in the Targaryen and Lannister clans.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An unidentified man, who pulled his gun out at a McDonald drive-thru, all because he couldn’t get a steak bagel.

The man guy ordered a steak bagel at 3:30 a.m., but a McDonald’s employee told him they don’t serve them outside of breakfast hours.

Apparently he was upset enough to pull up to the window, call the employee a vulgar name, pull a gun on the employee and then drive off.

Police are looking for the man and his accomplice.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Monique Alexa Hogan, 22, who was arrested for battery and drug charges all because she didn’t want to share her chicken.

Police responded to a gas station in Florida where an argument over sharing chicken lead to Hogan striking a cousin.

During the questioning Hogan plucked something from her bra and threw it on the ground.

Investigators determined it was marijuana.

Hogan was arrested on charges of battery and possession of marijuana.