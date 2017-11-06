Shooting Death in Wayne County

One person is dead after a shooting in Wayne County on Saturday. (Nov 4). Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says that officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots on Highway E at about 6 pm. Upon arrival they found the body of the victim Marcus Lewis containing multiple gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect fled the scene and that the shooting was the result of a disagreement. The Suspect Joshua Oldham was arrested at 8:30pm between the Wayne and Carter County Line. An Autopsy is scheduled for today at 9:30 in Farmington.