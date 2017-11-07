Former Perry County Coroner Sentenced to Prison

Former Perry County coroner Herbert Miller will serve prison time after a judge revoked his probation on Friday. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered Miller to be taken into custody to begin serving two concurrent seven-year prison sentences. In 2015 he was convicted of felony financial exploitation of the elderly and theft of $25,000 or more. The crimes occurred while he was a

coroner. Lewis sentenced Miller in December 2015 to the two prison terms but suspended the sentence and placed him on five years’ probation where he had to make restitution of $80,600. Missouri assistant attorney general Gregory Goodwin filed a misdemeanor charge April 28 against Miller, accusing him of stealing by deceit saying that while Miller was on probation, he stole money from other people to make restitution payments. The stealing-by-deceit case is pending in Perry County Circuit Court.