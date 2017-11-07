Paducah Deputy on Administrative leave for Shooting a Suspect

Kentucky State Police have identified a sheriff’s deputy who fired shots, hitting a suspect as detectives were attempting to serve a warrant. State police identified the McCracken County deputy as Detective Ryan Norman, a 10-year veteran law enforcement officer who is on paid administrative leave, which is common procedure following a shooting involving an officer. Officers said that the suspect, Thomas Myers, remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. He was served Monday by state police with the warrant charging him with theft of mail matter. A preliminary investigation of the shooting Friday indicates deputies spoke with a woman at the residence who led them to an armed Myers inside the home.