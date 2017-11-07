Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified car thief in Ohio, who hijacked an ambulance without realizing a patient and a paramedic were in the back.

The paramedic dialed 911 and the man was stopped a short time later.

So not only will the man get arraigned for stealing an ambulance, he’ll get two counts of kidnapping.

Bonus!

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A church in Florida, who had to change their outdoor message because of its sexual overtones.

The sign outside the Bella Villa Baptist Church in Edgewater, Florida read: “Forgiveness is swallowing when you want to spit.”

Representatives from the church say the sign was “completely innocent” and was “intended as encouragement to forgive.”

However, many interpreted the sign in a salacious manner, forcing the church to remove the forgiveness message.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Alexandra Hatcher, 49, and her husband Albert, who were arrested after investigators learned she wasn’t actually dead.

The pair faked her death to collect her life insurance.

They then went on a shopping spree, buying twenty luxury vehicles by using counterfeit checks and forged documents.

The couple retitled the vehicles and used them as collateral for loans and other vehicles.

They also resold vehicles to other dealerships for cash.

The pair each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, possessing and uttering a counterfeit security of an organization and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Each faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Telanovela Actress Karina Mora., 36, who was arrested on assault charges after she allegedly slammed a birthday cake on the head of her boyfriend, who came home drunk.

Police say Mora had planned a surprise cake for victim Robert Brown’s 56th birthday.

However, Brown came home late after a night of drinking around 1 a.m. and the two began to argue.

The argument got heated enough for Mora slam the birthday cake over his head.

Nora, who appears in numerous Mexican telenovelas, films, and TV commercials, was charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

She was released from jail on her own recognizance.