Ameren Missouri V.S. Local Counties

The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled yesterday in favor of Ameren’s appeal after a trial court decision in September 2016 and one Cape Girardeau County official says that a court victory for Ameren Missouri could mean schools lose out. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say the initial dispute was in 2013 between Ameren Missouri and 16 counties, including Cape Girardeau County. The discrepancies are in regards to the methodology used to determine valuation, specifically dealing with the depreciation of property and resultant taxes on the valuation. Tuesday’s ruling says that Ameren submitted its 2013 report, with an original costs of about $42.9 million and a depreciated value of $19.9 million, for an assessed value of $6.4 million. The ruling also says Adams used an initial figure of $39.5 million and made no deduction for depreciation, for an assessed value of $12.7 million. The state tax commission agreed with Adams’ valuation. Adams said his office’s attorney will file the Paperwork to take this case to the Supreme Court of Appeals.