Needed Assistance Finding a Wanted Sex Offender

A man is wanted for refusal to resister as a sex offender and the Illinois State Police need your help finding him. 30 year old Michael Lafond fled on foot from a traffic stop on I-24 at milepost 7. He was last seen on Tunnel Hill Road at Deer Ridge Road wearing a light Gray T-shirt, gray pajama pants and slip on canvass shoes. He is 5’10”, 210 lbs. has shoulder length brown hair, and a musical note tattoo on his temple. The police say that if you are in the Goreville area, you should lock the doors to your vehicles and homes, and be on the lookout. If you have any information about the Whereabouts of Lafond you are urged to call your local law enforcement agency.