Southeast Missouri Student Assaulted

Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a woman from behind then ran away. The incident occurred just after 7 pm on Tuesday. The Department of Public Safety says that it happened near the biology greenhouse behind Magill Hall. After grabbing her he ran toward the field between Brandt Hall and Magill Hall. Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Crayton Gould tells KZIM KSIM how Students can be safe on campus and gives a suspect description.

If you have any information regarding this crime call 573-651-2215.