Friday, November 10th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Las Vegas’ new driverless shuttle, which crashed just hours after it was unveiled.

The shuttle crashed just before noon, Wednesday, not far from the Las Vegas Strip, and less than two hours after officials held an unveiling ceremony to promote the vehicle.

Police say dozens of people had lined up to board the shuttle, but no one was injured in the accident, when the bus collide with a semi-truck.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Cheyenne Amber West, a Florida woman who thought no one would notice if she switched barcodes that allowed her to buy $1,800 worth of computer and electronics for $3.70.

West and her mother went to the clearance section at a Vero Beach Walmart, where they removed barcodes off sale items and stuck them on the costly electronic merchandise.

In her defense West said, “I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford.

The computer is for my husband since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice as well.”

West was charged with felony grand theft, and retail theft.

Her mother was also questioned by police.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Walter Chuck Christie, 55, who told arresting officers at a Holiday Inn Express that President Donald Trump and Gen. John Kelly told him to be there.

Christie arrived at the hotel in Gainesville, Florida and demanded a room.

The manager told him to get lost, but Christie refused to leave.

Police arrived and saw Christie stumbling and asked for his license, however he refused.

Christie tried to start his car multiple times, and, once successful, he drove his car over the curb and into hedges, striking the hotel’s hot water air vent.

He then hit the deputies’ car, which a deputy was using to disable Christie’s car.

Christie did not obey deputies’ orders to exit the car, so deputies used a Taser on him, twice.

While at the jail he told officers President Trump and General Kelly sent him to the hotel.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing.

According to jail records, the charge is his fourth or subsequent DUI.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A 19-year-old man in Germany, who may be in trouble under animal welfare laws after he was arrested for having a 14-inch baby king python in his pants.

The young man was detained by police during a drunken argument.

Police noticed “a significant bulge in his trousers.”

They learned the man had the snake in his pants.

While he was taken to a jail cell to sober up, police started looking for the reptile’s real owner and also whether “the non-species-appropriate transport” violated animal protection laws.