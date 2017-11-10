Local Doctor and Fiancée Appear in Federal Court

Jurors have found that a Missouri doctor, his fiancée and their companies conspired to submit 228 false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. The jurors also found yesterday that the government programs should be repaid $1.6 million, although the final award will be determined later. The U.S. Attorney’s office claimed in a civil whistleblower suit that Dr. Sonjay Fonn, of Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon, performed spinal fusion operations using spinal implants distributed by a company owned by his fiancée, Deborah Seeger. Federal prosecutors say Seeger’s company, DS Medical, received inflated commissions when Fonn used certain implants. They say that Fonn benefited from a yacht, home improvements and other purchases. Defense lawyers argued that the commissions weren’t inflated.