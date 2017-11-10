Paducah Man on a Wild Crime Spree

A man who walked away from a detention on Thursday is back in custody, after police say he stole and crashed two cars and assaulted a deputy. 34-year-old James Booker of Paducah, walked away from Keeton Correctional Institution and fled in a stolen Chevy Cobalt. A McCracken County deputy called The Kentucky State police at about 1: pm The Vehicle Crashed while the deputy was still on the phone. Booker then reportedly assaulted the deputy and stole his squad car. A Kentucky State Trooper saw the stolen cruiser and pursued it into Caldwell County where Booker eventually crashed the vehicle near the 75 mile marker and was taken into custody. He was taken to Caldwell County Hospital for evaluation and was later booked into the Christian County Jail. He was charged with first degree robbery, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first degree criminal mischief, first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, third degree assault on a police officer, reckless driving, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, second degree wanton endangerment, driving on a DUI suspended license (2nd Offense), and being a fugitive from another state. He was charged in Caldwell County with first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, four counts of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, speeding, reckless driving, and operating on a suspended license.