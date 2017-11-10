St Genevieve Police Hard at Work

Over the last couple days St Genevieve Officers have made several drug busts. Police say that on Tuesday a search of a home revealed marijuana and scales. During a search at a traffic stop the same day, officers found a syringe with residue which led to yet another search at a home where 96 pill containing heroin, 12 used syringes, and pieces of paraphernalia containing heroin were found. After another traffic stop the same day, baggies of methamphetamine bagged for resale were seized. The police are working very hard to clean up the community and would like you to help by calling them if you have any information on drug use.