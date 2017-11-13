Missouri State Highway Patrol Recovers Body in a River

A man that was reported missing on Saturday was found later that same day dead. A fisherman saw his body submerged in a river in Ripley County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene and recovered the body that was identified as 40 year old Donald Kimbrel of bloom field from Current River at 6:07 pm. Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson pronounced him dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m. Jackson believes his body was in the water for approximately 12-18 hours. Investigators say his cause of death was drowning. An autopsy is scheduled for today in Farmington, and this case is still under investigation.