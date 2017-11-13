Monday, November 13th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Steven Walcott Jr., 40, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but demanded 30 years instead.

Walcott was charged with attempted murder and rejected the state’s plea offer, because he didn’t feel the sentence was long enough.

Walcott also asked to represent himself in the case, even though the court had appointed a public defender.

Walcott told the judge, “I want the 30 years. I want the plea deal that was first offered.”

The judge said, “Wait, wait, wait, I think I misunderstood.”

“No, you heard me right,” Walcott said.

“I was offered 30 years and he came to me with 20 and I told him I wasn’t going to accept the 20. I wanted the 30. If he couldn’t get me the 30 years I didn’t want to see him anymore as my counsel.”

When the judge questioned Walcott’s mental state, Walcott said, “I’m concerned about your mental ability to judge this case.”

With that he was found in contempt of court.

When the two began to argue, the judge added additional contempt of court charges, six in total, for an additional three years to his sentence.

Walcott’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Rondell Chinuhuk, 32, who swiped a motorized shopping cart from a Safeway grocery store in Anchorage, Alaska, but because it’s so slow, he barely made it out of the parking lot in the 10 minutes it took the cops to get there.

Employees got suspicious of the man and called authorities.

It took police 10 minutes to get there, but Chinuhuk was just leaving the parking lot on the scooter, whose top speed is 2 mph.

He was stopped by police at an intersection, when the cart apparently became inoperable and trapped in snow.

Despite a plea that he was “just riding the cart to have fun,” Chinuhuk was arrested for felony theft.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Douglas Aaron Shuttlesworth, 34, who was arrested for a DUI after he showed up at an elementary school in Pennsylvania to vote … on Monday.

Police were called to the elementary school last Monday, for a report of a suspicious male.

When police arrived they found Shuttlesworth, who told them he drove to the school to vote, believing it was election day.

Police say Shuttlesworth appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and was booked at a local jail.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Ramsey Howard Zimmerman, 35, an Ocala, Florida car thief, who made it easy for police because he was caught hiding across from the jail.

The victim identified Zimmerman as the man who stole their car.

The man said he got into his own vehicle and followed the car thief to a bail bondsman, where Zimmerman ditched the red 2017 Nissan Sentra he swiped, then hid in the woods across the street from the guard shack at the Marion County Jail.

Zimmerman was caught and brought jail where the grand theft auto charge will be added to his current list of warrants.