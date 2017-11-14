Deadly Shooting in Park Hills

A man from Park Hills, Missouri faces murder charges after shooting a family member. The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on Saturday on 1672 of Ellis Road in Park Hills. The victim 22 year old Christopher Goodman was shot in the chest during by 49 year old Clinton Wheeler while trying to break up a fight. St. Francois County Coroner Jim Copeland said the bullet went through the hand of james lowery who was also trying to help break up the fight before striking Goodman in the chest. Wheeler faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and an autopsy has been scheduled for today at 9:00 am in Farmington.