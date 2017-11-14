Missouri Supreme Court Vs Attorney

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a discipline case involving Cape Girardeau attorney Dale Edward Gerecke and a misappropriation of law-firm funds. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that Gerecke acknowledged taking law-firm funds. While experiencing financial difficulties, he took $4,900 in client fees for his personal use over a two-year period ending in 2015. Afterwards he left the firm for a position as in-house counsel with Drury Southwest Inc. When his former law firm found accounting discrepancies he admitted to taking the money and repaid the firm. The chief disciplinary counsel asked the

Supreme Court to suspend Gerecke’s law license for at least six months. But Gerecke and his attorney have asked the court to stay any suspension and place him on probation.