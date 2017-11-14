Tuesday, November 14th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Eric Rivers, 24, a bank robber, who stopped during his getaway… to do an on-camera news interview.

A reporter from the CBS affiliate in Atlanta named Ashley Thompson was out near the intersection in Lawrenceville, Georgia looking for people to interview about all the traffic at the intersection.

Rivers walked past and she asked him if he wanted to talk about it.

He said yes, removed his do-rag and hat and gave an interview on camera.

Police said Rivers had just robbed a Chase Bank before the interview and believe he was in several other nearby banks scoping them out.

Right after the interview, police said he went into a nearby Fidelity Bank.

Police caught up with Rivers later that evening and arrested him.

In total, police say Rivers hit up five banks and was successful at robbing two.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Two unidentified woman in Indianapolis, IN, who were so upset enough over their McNuggets order that they climbed through the McDonald’s drive-thru window to punch the manager.

The manager told police the women complained that they hadn’t been given all the McNuggets they had ordered.

However, the manager said they had placed an order for only four McNuggets, not 10, and he showed them the receipt.

When they asked to order more, he told them they had to drive around to order again at the sign board.

The manager then reportedly told the two women to “have a nice day” and the fight broke out.

The two left their vehicle and climbed through the drive-thru at 2:30 a.m. to get at the manager.

At least one witness got the license plate of the women as well as video of the incident.

Police say the suspects, if found, could be charged with battery and vandalism charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Donald Crump, the owner of a Tennessee hot wings restaurant, who is accused of choking a customer who complained that her French fries were cold.

The victim, Rinesha Moore, claims that she was choked by Crump after the pair got into a squabble over the temperature of her fries.

She told police, “The man came from around the counter and strangled me.”

The woman added: “He pushed me with his two hands and like pushed me into the fishbowl then I laid back, and he came like this with his two hands.”

Crump denies the claim and says he only tried to remove her from his wing joint.

Crump was arrested on assault charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified man, who’s already camping out in front of a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas for Black Friday.

He apparently put a tent up last Tuesday and claimed his spot as the first person to be in line for those Black Friday deals.

This means he’ll have been waiting in line for 17 days.

A reporter tried to interview him, but he didn’t want to be on camera or give his name.

Maybe he realizes just how stupid it sounds to do this all for saving a couple hundred bucks.

We’re assuming he doesn’t have a full-time job, or has a really understanding boss.