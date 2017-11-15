Dec. 6th – 7th!

River Radio and the Marine Corps League are collecting Toys for Tots again!

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 6th, we’ll be live on location at the Osage Center in Cape – located at 1625 North Kingshighway

Just stop by with a new unwrapped toy, batteries or a monetary donation. All donations will go to local kids in our area, making their Christmas brighter.

It’s our annual 24 hour effort to collect Toys for Tots, on December 6th and 7th, with the Marine Corps League and KZIM KSIM!