Pet Diabetes on the Rise

Diabetes is becoming a growing problem for pets so it is important for us all to think twice before feeding our furry friends the leftover turkey this thanksgiving season. In fact, a 2016 pet health report from Banfield Pet Hospital found an 80 percent increase in dogs since 2006 and an 18 percent in cats. Skyview Animal Clinic veterinarian and owner Sean Byrd tells KZIM KSIM what the risk factors for animal diabetes are.

The early warning signs are Excessive thirst, increased urination, Weight loss and increased appetite. If it’s caught early on, diabetes can often be controlled or even halted with a diabetes specific diet change.