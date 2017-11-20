Murder Suspects Wanted

On Friday at about 5:30pm, The Charleston DPS received a call of gunshots in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. While officers were responding, additional calls came in of a vehicle accident and a person shot near the intersection of Cleveland and Finney Streets. Upon arrival officers found a wrecked vehicle occupied by a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 22 year old STEVENSON, Cournelyous. Investigators have 3 suspects but need your help in locating them. The suspects are Jumonta Moore, Deon Willis and Deiontreil Winston and Lamychal McCain. If you have any information contact us at (573) 683-3737.