Off Duty Officer’s Fatal Accident

An eastern Missouri police officer has died following an off-duty accident. 28-year-old Adam King of Potosi died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. King was an officer with the Terre Du Lac Police Department. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says King was driving a Jeep Wrangler when he went off the left side of the road, over-corrected, and went off the right side of the road. The Jeep overturned and struck a tree. King was pronounced dead at the scene.