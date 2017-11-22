Destructive Scott City Fire

Fire crews from several departments are on the scene of a fire on the outskirts of Scott City. Emergency crews from Scott City, Cape Girardeau, Delta, and Gordonville were called to the home on Betty drive just before 2 a.m. this morning. Firemen are currently using water from a nearby pond to combat the flames. The home owners said that a working smoke alarm likely saved them. Everyone, including the family pets, made it out of the home safely. They also said the family Thanksgiving celebration was to take place at this home but right now, they’re just thankful to be alive. The home is considered a complete loss.