Honoring the Troops with Burial Plots

More than a dozen burial plots at a western Kentucky cemetery have been donated for veterans’ use. Two families donated 10 plots and Maplelawn Park Cemetery agreed to add six more. The plots were donated to the Paducah Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1191 to assist families of veterans who might not be able to afford them. Martin Curtis, who presented the deed to six plots in honor of his family, said it would offer a local option for families, who might not want to travel a far distance to bury a loved one in a national cemetery. Post 1191 adjutant Dan Cook says the donations will be used to help those in need.